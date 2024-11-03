Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAmerica Votes

Actions

'Roll to the Polls': Local events push for Election Day turnout

In City Heights, voters embraced Election Day spirit by skateboarding, rollerskating, and even pushing strollers to drop off their ballots.
Posted
and last updated

With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, voters across the area are casting ballots to choose their next leaders, and local groups are encouraging the community to participate.

In City Heights, a group of voters brought their ballots in style, skateboarding, rollerskating, and pushing strollers to turn in their completed ballots. The event, called "Roll to the Polls," was organized by Alliance San Diego, with Itzel Magandachabez leading the effort.

This election holds special significance for Magandachabez, as it’s her first as a U.S. citizen.

"I’m super excited to be a first-time voter," Magandachabez said. "Being able to naturalize during such a momentous election is really pivotal for me. I’m just excited to do this with my community and in a celebratory way."

About a dozen people joined the event, making their way to the nearby voting center at Mid-City Community Gym.

"We wanted to invite community members on all kinds of wheels—from strollers to wheelchairs, bicycles, rollerblades, and everything in between—to participate in a fun, welcoming Saturday event," said Magandachabez. "It’s about creating an enjoyable atmosphere as people cast their vote."

Local leaders are encouraging everyone, whether in City Heights or elsewhere, to make their voice heard. For early voting or ballot drop-off options, the Registrar of Voters Office offers multiple locations.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION RESOURCES

VOTER INFORMATION

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT

Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!