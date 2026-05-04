New poll shows early leader in California governor’s race as key issues take center stage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As California’s primary election approaches, a new poll is offering an early snapshot of where the governor’s race stands but it also highlights a deeper story about what’s driving voters across the state.

According to a recent survey, businessman Tom Steyer is currently leading a crowded field of candidates. Still, a significant number of voters remain undecided, leaving the race far from settled as ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes.

Voting already underway

Ballots are now being sent to all active registered voters across California, giving residents multiple options to cast their vote. Voters can return their ballots by mail, drop them off at secure ballot boxes, or vote early in person at vote centers and county elections offices.

For many, the decision isn’t just about candidates — it’s about the issues that impact daily life.

Cost of living, housing, and safety top concerns

Statewide, voters are focused on the rising cost of living, access to housing, and public safety. Here in San Diego, two issues are standing out even more: homelessness and gas prices.

Homelessness remains a divisive issue

Homelessness continues to be one of the most visible and debated challenges in the region. Opinions on how it’s being handled vary widely, reflecting deep divisions among voters.

Some residents point to ongoing efforts and give credit for trying to address the issue, while others say the results have fallen short. That range of perspectives underscores how complex and polarizing the problem has become.

High gas prices hit close to home

Another major concern for San Diegans is the cost of fuel. California drivers continue to pay some of the highest gas prices in the country, driven in part by taxes and fees.

The state gas tax alone is about 61 cents per gallon. When combined with federal taxes, local sales taxes, and environmental program fees, the total can approach a dollar per gallon in added costs.

For local businesses, that impact is significant.

One business owner said the difference in fuel costs has forced them to cut back on operating hours, highlighting how rising prices are affecting the broader economy.

What’s next

The deadline to register to vote in California is May 18. The primary election will take place on June 2, where the top two vote-getters — regardless of party — will move on to the general election.

As the race continues to take shape, the issues affecting everyday Californians are expected to remain front and center.