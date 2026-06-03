Local GOP leaders & voters attend watch party with positivity during Primary Election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It was a packed ballroom at the U.S. Grant Hotel in Downtown San Diego with local Republican leaders, and voters waited for the primary results to be tallied.

The Chairwoman of the San Diego County Republican Party said Tuesday night was one of positivity and momentum.

“Everybody’s very excited. We’re so happy to see our candidates really come to the top,” Paula Whitsell, Chairwoman of the San Diego County Republican Party, said.

Those at the Grant approached Tuesday night’s Primary Election with optimism as they found out who would be on the ballot in November for the general election.

One of the main focuses as people began paying attention to the early poll numbers was the governor’s race.

The top two Republican candidates for the governor’s seat are businessman and former network news contributor Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The Chairwoman of the San Diego County Republican Party told ABC 10News she feels a Republican gubernatorial candidate does have a fighting chance in a blue state like California.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re Republican, Democrat, or Independent; everybody can see the state of the State of California. So, I think that’s going to get across the finish line,” Whitsell said.

