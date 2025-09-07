Postcards sent to San Diego County voters for November special election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — More than two million postcards have been mailed to San Diego County's registered voters listing their voting options for the Nov. 4 special election, according to the Registrar of Voters.

When registered voters receive a ballot in the mail, they will have three options for returning their ballot, including by postage-paid mail, at one of the Registrar's official ballot drop boxes, or at any vote center.

Voters can expect to receive their ballot the week of Oct. 6, giving them almost a month to mark their ballot and return it by the final day of voting on Nov. 4.

Voters throughout California will decide whether to adopt Proposition 50, an amendment to the state Constitution related to redistricting.

Poway voters in that city's District 2 will also be voting on whether to recall Council Member Tony Blain from office. Only voters living in Council District 2 are eligible to vote on this contest. The position would remain vacant until filled. Blain has faced allegations of vote trading, threatening recalls against colleagues and attempting to use law enforcement to silence critics. He is being investigated by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Blain has called the recall effort "political backlash... designed to block me from fully participating in council meetings and to punish me for asking the tough questions taxpayers deserve to have answered."

Early voting will begin Oct. 6 at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, at 5600 Overland Ave. The Registrar's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but voters are also encouraged to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail. Select voting centers located throughout the county will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 25.

Locations and hours of operation can be found at sdvote.com, or by calling 858-565-5800, or toll free at 800-696-0136.

