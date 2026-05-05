Veterans moved to tears by 11,000 letters during Honor Flight mail call

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly 100 veterans received more than 11,000 pieces of fan mail during a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight San Diego.

Honor Flight San Diego is a nonprofit that flies America's heroes to visit memorials honoring their service in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

The first of many surprises on the trip came during the flight to Washington D.C., during mail call — a tradition dating back to World War I, when letters from home lifted morale on the front lines.

One by one, veterans were handed stacks of approximately 120 envelopes, filled with words of gratitude from strangers across the country.

For many, the outpouring was overwhelming.

Rick Harby, a Navy Veteran who served for 20 years, including during the Vietnam War era, said, "This is more mail than I ever got because we didn't get mail."

Another Navy veteran, Robert Pitchford, remembered what it felt like to receive mail while serving in Vietnam.

"I would get mail from my wife. I was very excited just to find out what was going on at home, how she was doing, and how my oldest daughter was doing, and everything. It just felt good to know that you had somebody at home that was caring for you," Pitchford said.

Then came another surprise for the veterans — letters from family and friends.

"I'm so inspired by a letter from my son, just the memories and tears in my eyes," Richard Fisher, a Navy Veteran who also served during the Vietnam War era, said.

Navy Veteran Larry Brenner was also caught completely off guard by a letter from a longtime friend.

"Looking back at our 30 years of friendship, Larry, I see the same selfless devotion in every area of your life. This is a total blindside. I had no idea," Brenner said as he read one of his letters out loud.

Sons and daughters, attending the Honor Flight trip as guardians, listened as their parents read their letters aloud.

"It's very emotional," Diana Dorsha said through tears.

Her daughter, April Edwards Dorsha, said the moment was meaningful for the whole family.

"I feel like it's a great way to remind her how courageous and how wonderful she truly is," Edwards Dorsha said.

For Michele Bass, watching her father, Sr. Chief John Billups's, reaction made the moment unforgettable.

"Just seeing his response, it melts me," Bass said. "My dad is my hero."

Even decades after their service, the letters were tender reminders that the Veterans' sacrifices on the battlefield or at sea are still not forgotten.

The next Honor Flight San Diego trip will be this September. For anyone wanting to participate in writing letters to surprise veterans, contact Donna Hester at donna@thehesters.com.

Honor Flight San Diego is volunteer-based and can provide this all-expenses-paid trip for veterans only through donations. To donate and support the veterans, click here.