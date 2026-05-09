Unforgettable moments for Honor Flight San Diego veterans

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGTV) — Honor Flight San Diego veterans were welcomed home on Sunday, after an unforgettable, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The veterans visited nearly a dozen memorials, starting with Arlington National Cemetery, to the Marine Corps War Memorial, U.S. Navy Memorial, and all three war memorials: the WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War Memorial, before returning home to more than 800 people at San Diego International Airport.

Before the veterans hit the ground running, they were surprised with warm welcomes at takeoff at San Diego International and when they touched down at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

While on the plane, the nearly 100 veterans were surprised with "Mail Call" receiving 120 letters each from family, friends and fans from across the country.

Purple Heart veteran Dale Farnham said he had never experienced a welcome like the one he received when Honor Flight San Diego touched down in Washington, D.C.

"I've never had a welcome like this coming home," Farnham said. "I didn't expect this."

For Farnham and dozens of other veterans, the two-day trip was filled with emotional visits to some of the nation's most iconic war memorials — and quieter moments that reminded them how deeply they are still loved.

The weekend moved quickly. A banquet dinner on Friday night was followed by a full day of touring on Saturday, beginning at Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Five women veterans split off to visit the Military Women's Memorial on site next to Arlington National Cemetery.

Veteran Bob Edelbrock said the experience shifted his outlook.

"This trip has made me change my perspective, that ... We're not just Navy, Marines, Air Force or Army. It shouldn't matter what color we are or what language we speak or what religion we have. Just like with this, we're all in this together," Edelbrock said.

At the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, one Marine Corps veteran said he was caught off guard by the size and power of the statue depicting the flag-raising on Iwo Jima.

"It just overwhelms you. It's a lot bigger and very impressive," Rod Cleary said.

Navy veteran Jim Johnson said the memorial moved him to reflect on those who came before him.

"It makes me remember the people who played the ultimate sacrifice," Johnson said.

At the U.S. Navy Memorial, another Navy veteran, Bill Boyett, said the experience brought him back to his years at sea.

"Being underground and seeing everything that's going on is really emotional," Boyett said.

The group finished their day at the WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War memorials, but Honor Flight San Diego brought the entire group together to pose for a group photo at the World War II Memorial.

There was also a special flag-folding ceremony dedicated to the women veterans on the trip.

Then came the journey home.

More than 800 people packed San Diego International Airport on Sunday to welcome the veterans back — family, friends and strangers who felt more like a part of the Honor Flight San Diego Family.

Navy veteran Diana Dorsha summed up what the weekend meant to her.

"Isn't this the most beautiful thing you've ever seen?" Dorsha said. "There's so much nice people in the world. I think we all need to remember that," Dorsha said.