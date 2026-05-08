Two Honor Flight veterans reflect on WWII and Korean War service

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGTV) — Two San Diego veterans, one from World War II and one from the Korean War, shared memories of their sacrifice, duty, and pride at their respective memorials.

The Veterans were on Honor Flight San Diego's most recent trip to Washington D.C.

Captain Bill Martin was the only World War II veteran on this round of Honor Flight San Diego. He served in all three wars, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, and being at the World War II Memorial brought back memories of when his service all began.

When Martin entered the WWII memorial, he was immediately treated like a celebrity. Tourists stopped him constantly — asking for photos, shaking his hand, and thanking him for his service.

His three daughters, who attended as guardians on the trip, watched as it all unfolded.

For his eldest, Betsy Martin, she said, "It's been kind of fun. I wasn't sure how much he would enjoy it, but he seems to have really taken to it. I think he deserves the recognition."

However, Captain Martin said he didn't exactly want all the attention.

"It's a little embarrassing. Because I didn't do anything special," Martin said.

It was his humble take. The Navy captain worked in cryptography at the end of World War II.

Despite his humility, Martin still took in the moment at the memorial, specifically in front of the wall of 4,048 gold stars, which represents all the Americans who gave their lives in service during World War II.

"I have good, good memories because my time in the service was at the end of World War II," Martin said.

Martin reflected on his service not only during WWII, but also at the Korean War Memorial.

The Korean War is sometimes known as the "Forgotten War," but for one Korean War veteran on this Honor Flight San Diego trip, his memories hadn't faded, and nor the meaning behind his service.

Richard Fessenden, an Army veteran, clearly remembers his time serving in the Korean War.

"I enlisted in 1951, uh, and I was discharged in 1953," Fessenden said.

Fessenden said he served in the artillery unit and was stationed in the Iron Triangle in northern Korea at the time.

Seeing the statues at the Korean War Veterans Memorial wearing ponchos instantly took him back to Korea's brutal monsoon season.

"I saw them wearing their ponchos, and I thought of the first week that I was in Korea," Fessenden said. "In 24 hours, we received about 11 inches of rain. Nobody could fight."

The Korean War began after North Korea invaded South Korea in 1950, ending with a ceasefire in 1953. Fessenden was in college during that time. Now, it's been 73 years.

He took a moment to pause and stare into the memorial's reflective wall. It's etched with the faces of more than 2,400 soldiers, across 38 pillars to represent the 38th parallel.

Fessenden said the reflection reminded him of why he enlisted and why he believed the Korean War was a cause worth fighting for.

"I felt it my duty to join," Fessenden said, and added that he came from a family line of soliders who had been serving since the American Revolution.

"I felt that what was happening in Korea at the time was wrong, and I felt that I should contribute to right that wrong," Fessenden said.

Honor Flight San Diego is volunteer-based and can provide this all-expenses-paid trip for veterans only through donations. To donate and support the veterans, click here.