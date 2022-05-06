Amazon Shoppers Love This All-Natural Eye Cream For Dark Circles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As we age, it’s inevitable that more lines, dark circles and puffiness will accumulate around our eyes.

So I was excited to try a new eye cream for dark circles. The product also purports to reduce eye puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles while moisturizing. As a bonus, it’s made and packaged in the U.S. and uses only natural ingredients with no artificial fragrances or colors.

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer with Rosehip & Hibiscus sells for about $21 on Amazon, with a small discount currently being offered at the time of purchase. (It also comes in two smaller sizes.)

Since it has 4.3 out of 5 stars from its more than 26,400 ratings, you know many people have tried and liked it.

Anna Weaver/Simplemost

My first impression of LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream when it came in the mail was that the packaging is cute! I know you shouldn’t judge a product by that, but it doesn’t hurt.

The eye cream for dark circles and more has a bit of a “herbal tea” smell to it, which makes sense considering its ingredients. These include aloe, coconut oil, rosehip oil, sunflower seed oil, hibiscus flower extract, neem oil and rosemary leaf extract,

With all those oils, I did find the LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to be a little greasy when applied to my eye area. I started off using a full pump of product around my eyes before realizing that just a small half pump goes a long way. After that, the amount of cream around my eyes didn’t feel as oily. I should also note that I live in the tropics and my skin tends to be greasy to begin with. If you live in a drier climate, you may not think the oils are noticeable at all and may actually like how the oils help dry skin.

Below you’ll see photos I took of myself wearing no makeup. These were taken when I started trying out the eye cream (at left), at one week (middle), and at two weeks (right) of use.

Anna Weaver/Simplemost

While I think that the LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream did moisturize nicely, I didn’t notice a huge difference in my fine lines or under-eye circles. Sadly, I still look like the late-30-something, tired working mother that I am. However, the product just may need more time to work.

Anna Weaver/Simplemost

It was nice knowing that the cream I was applying to the delicate skin around my eyes had natural, vegan ingredients in it. If you’re of the type that also appreciates this, you’ll like LilyAna Naturals eye cream for dark circles.

One recent Amazon reviewer said, “I have awful bags under my eyes, and nothing else has worked as well as this eye cream. It doesn’t 100% get rid of them, but it definitely lightens them up. I would recommend to others.”

If you’re looking for more ideas for treating your problem eye areas, this NBC News article has some. It notes that dark discoloration is a result of pigment and dilated blood vessels that can be affected by lack of sleep, dehydration, level of alcohol use and diet. Genetics and age also come into play.

Do you use anything on your eye area to help with dark circles, wrinkles or the like?

