Alpine residents push for stricter enforcement on private road leading to Cleveland National Forest

A renewed fight is unfolding in Alpine over access to a road leading into the Cleveland National Forest — and neighbors say safety is on the line.

Residents along Anderson Road have once again posted “No Trespassing” signs, trying to send a clear message: the road is private. But despite those warnings — and recognition from the U.S. Forest Service that the road is not public — people continue driving through.

That ongoing traffic is raising serious concerns, especially when it comes to wildfire risk.

“The main issue up here is fire,” said Alpine resident John McKee. “A fire in the Cleveland National Forest could put all of us at risk.”

McKee says those fears aren’t hypothetical. In July of last year, a fire sparked near the Viejas Trail, burning more than a quarter acre and coming dangerously close to homes.

“It was a little spooky for all of us… seeing that ridge on fire,” he said.

Residents say that incident was a turning point.

Last summer, neighbors took matters into their own hands — attempting to block access to anyone other than residents, law enforcement, and emergency crews. They say the problem goes beyond simple trespassing.

According to McKee, people who don’t live in the area have been driving up the road to dump trash, start campfires, and even go off-roading just steps away from homes — creating what he calls a major safety hazard for families who live there.

Now, residents are footing the bill to reinforce their message, installing more signage along Anderson Road. And they say their concerns are finally gaining traction.

McKee says the U.S. Forest Service has acknowledged the road is private — but there’s still a major issue: official maps provided to the public continue to show that stretch as open access.

“That needs to be changed immediately,” he said.

Even with that recognition, residents argue more needs to be done. They’re calling on the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to step up enforcement, including issuing trespassing citations to those ignoring the signs.

“The last thing any of the residents want to do is block this off to the general public,” McKee said. “However, the vehicle traffic has gotten out of hand.”

For now, the road remains a flashpoint — caught between public access and private property — as residents push for clearer rules and stronger enforcement before another fire sparks.

