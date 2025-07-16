San Diego Pride kicks off with interfaith celebration marking 10-year milestone

BANKERS HILL, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Pride's first official event of the week is bringing church members and religious leaders from across the county together for a special prayer service at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral. The Light The Cathedral - Pride Interfaith Celebration is celebrating its 10th year this year. It's considered one of the most unique events for SD Pride and has become a favorite for many people.

Martin Hall, a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, has participated in the event since its inception. He is one of the many who consider the prayer service their favorite event.

"We can come together and pray and sing and celebrate life and celebrate our faith without having to acknowledge the division every day," Hall said.

During the event, dozens of religious leaders gather and lead the prayer service to show their support for LGBTQ+ members of their congregations. For decades, many religions, which are represented at the event, have barred LGBTQ+ people from being active members of the faith. This event presents a shift from tradition.

After the service, the cathedral is lit with rainbow color lights to celebrate Pride. San Diego Councilmember Stephen Whitburn calls this year's lighting "the most important" since it started.

"When you consider what's happening at the national level, there are people in the LGBTQ community who are suffering and who are terrified," Whitburn said. "So, it is really important that people get together, come together, feel supported, and realize they're not alone."

By reaching the decade milestone, Reverend Richard Hogue of St. Paul's believes it shows the power the prayer service holds for people in San Diego.

"It means something to our faith communities. It means something to our city and to our LGBTQ+ siblings," Hogue said. "I mean you've got people who would never normally walk into a religious space who feel comforted and comfortable coming to a space like this, especially in this celebration".

Many local leaders are attending the service, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, members of the San Diego City Council, and the County Board of Supervisors.

The event began at 7 p.m. at Saint Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Bankers Hill. The church recommends arriving early to secure a spot inside the church.

