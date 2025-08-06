Imperial Beach residents to rally for special election to choose new mayor

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The Imperial Beach City Council will discuss options to fill the mayoral seat left vacant after Paloma Aguirre took her position on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The Imperial Beach Democratic Club is hosting a rally before Wednesday night's meeting to push for a special election rather than an appointment.

"We need to be able to weigh in. The mayor is voted for by all of the people, not just the districts. Everybody votes for the mayor and so. I just think it's unfair to ask the people to accept this appointment and just hope for the best," a club representative said.

The city council has multiple options to fill the position. They could directly appoint someone from the current city council or accept applications and choose from that pool of candidates. Either appointment process could fill the position as early as this month.

Alternatively, the council could hold a special election, which would cost the city between $250,000 and $400,000, depending on whether it's conducted entirely by mail or includes in-person voting. A special election wouldn't take place until April.

Whoever fills the position will serve until November 2026, when the next general election will be held.

Imperial Beach residents have mixed opinions on the best approach.

"I would definitely like to see a special election as a resident here in Imperial Beach, I believe it's very important for the community to be able to vote in who we want to see as a mayor," one resident said.

Another resident disagreed: "My opinion is they ought to just appoint somebody and let that person roll. We don't have enough money for an election. We're already out of money."

A third resident supported the election option: "Special election. And why is that it gives every person that's up for that could fill a position the opportunity to be voted for."

The rally begins at 5 p.m., followed by the city council meeting at 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.