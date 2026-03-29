84-year-old San Diego runner defies age and injury to continue Gov-X Half Marathon streak

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nancy Linck, an 84-year-old San Diego resident, recently completed the 15th annual Gov-X San Diego Half marathon, continuing a streak she has maintained since the race began in 2012.

Her participation in the race last Sunday came after a recent health scare. During February's Kook Run in Encinitas, Linck said she blacked out and fell mid-race because she did not fuel up properly.

"Yeah, I woke up in the hospital and I was there four days," Linck said.

Despite the setback, she was determined to compete again.

"I have to try," Linck said.

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Linck was born in 1941, a time when she said exercise was not exactly expected of women.

"Just wasn’t anything that women did. So here’s this new challenge. My friends were having fun, so I thought, 'Well, I’ll go out for a couple miles,'" Linck said.

Linck started running at 50 years old. Those initial miles turned into countless half marathons and 24 full marathons. Today, she runs about six half marathons a year and often wins her age group.

"Well, you know, after being a marathon runner, a half marathon is like, wow, this is nice," Linck said.

Linck credits her dedication to finding an activity she truly enjoys.

"It’s my passion. It’s — the way to have passion in my life. Maybe it replaced my passion for men when I was younger. I don’t know!" Linck said.

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Linck powered through the finish line at her latest race and has no plans to stop moving.

"My goal is to live to 105," Linck said. "I will run as long as I can. And when I can’t run, walking is just as good."

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