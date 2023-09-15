Get six 27-quart Sterilite stacking storage containers for $44.99

Sterilite containers are a game-changer when it comes to controlling chaos in your living space. Whether you want to tame a disastrous storage area or clean out the garage before winter hits, these containers are genius for organizing everything from knick-knacks and clothing to shoes and holiday decorations.

And right now Target is having a 60% off sale on 27-quart ClearView Clear Plastic Stacking Storage Containers from Sterilite. Originally priced at $112.99, the price for six of these containers is now $44.99.

We love these Sterilite containers because you can easily see into the boxes without having to open them and rifle through to see the contents. The latching lids keep your items safe from dust, bugs, mildew and more.

$45 for 6 (was $113) at Target

And, with the holiday season coming up, there has never been a better time to get your Marie Kondo on. Use these Sterilite containers for ornaments, gift-wrapping supplies or holiday lights.

Short on space? These boxes are compact and stackable. Vertical organization is always ideal, no matter how much space you have. When it comes to stacking, it’s best to use the same brand and same-sized container so you don’t wind up with a wobbly and dangerous tower that could fall over and hurt someone. That’s why we recommend buying your organization boxes in bulk.

Need more boxes? You can save 59% on a dozen of these boxes and pay just $89.98 (originally priced at $221.99). Or, save 61% on 18 boxes (slashed down to $130.99 from $332.99). Target also has d on other sizes and amounts right now.

Get the deal by simply adding to the set to your cart. No discount codes are required. Free shipping is included. And, of course, if you are shopping with your Target RedCard, you still get your 5% off as well.

This item is not sold in stores, so to get this deal, you will have to purchase online and have your order shipped. It’s unclear how long the sale lasts, so act quickly.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.