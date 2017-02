SAN DIEGO - Lanes were blocked on northbound state Route 15 near Adams Ave. following a wreck involving multiple vehicles.



The crash happened just after 3 a.m., and at least four vehicles may have been involved. One of the vehicles flipped and came to rest on its roof.



Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.



Lanes were reopened at about 4:40 a.m.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.