Victim of fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln Park identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash this week in the Lincoln Park area.

Ruben Meza, 57, was struck in the 1200 block of South 47th Street on Wednesday, while walking from his car to his apartment, according to San Diego Police. The vehicle that hit Meza fled the scene, heading eastbound on Solola Avenue.

A vehicle passing by saw Meza in the street and called emergency crews. Paramedics arrived at the scene, performed life-saving measures, and transported him to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Meza was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SDPD said the suspect vehicle is a light-colored sedan, possibly gray or white, and possibly with black rims. Police said the vehicle likely has visible damage to the front-end, windshield, headlights, and hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.