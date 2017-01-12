On the heels of news the San Diego Chargers will relocate to Los Angeles, the impact to local jobs and the economy is now heavy on residents' minds.

An estimated 1,600 jobs are expected to be lost due to the San Diego Chargers departure from the city, according to an economic impact study prepared by economist Alan Gin of the University of San Diego.

The study estimated 1,400 jobs are expected to be lost as a direct effect of the move and 200 more will be lost indirectly. Researchers predict the unemployment rate could increase by 0.1 percent. The impact on local labor income is estimated to total about $67 million annually.

How visiting fans support the San Diego region, while significant, was not bale to be calculated, the study said.

"It has been estimated that 20 percent of the Chargers’ attendance is from fans of other teams," the release from USD said. "While some of those fans are local or make a day trip from Los Angeles, there is a significant number who come from outside the region, given the desirability of San Diego as a destination and the inclement weather in other NFL cities during the late fall and winter."

The study estimates the Chargers, the city, and visiting media and NFL officials spend about $104 million annually directly associated with the team's operations.

The study was originally conducted for the team to analyze the impact of Proposition C, which failed voter approval in November 2016.

