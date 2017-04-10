2 dead, 2 wounded after shooting inside San Bernardino elementary school classroom

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KGTV) - Two adults, including a teacher, are dead inside a classroom after a Monday morning school shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school, officials said.



San Bernardino police chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted that two adults are deceased inside of a North Park Elementary School classroom and the suspect is "believed" to be down. The school is located at 5300 N. H Street in San Bernardino.



He also said there are two "possible students" hospitalized with conditions unknown.

Associated Press reports the school has about 600 students in kindergarten through sixth grades.



"Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat," Burguan tweeted.



He later tweeted, "There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown." Information about the victims was not released. Details about the shooter was not provided.



"We have a shooter down and three victims," said Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified said according to the San Bernardino Sun. "One of them is a teacher, the other two are unknown, and their condition is unknown. We believe the situation is contained."



According to a Cal State University San Bernardino tweet: "San Bernardino police report active shooter at North Park Elementary School few blocks from campus. Shelter in place until further notice."



The San Bernardino police chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted that the students are being moved to Cajon High School for safety.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

10News reporter Steve Fiorina is on the way to the scene.



