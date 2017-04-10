VIDEO: Man jumps into frozen pond to save his dog

You would do this for your pet, right?



In a moment captured on camera, a man sprang into action to rescue his dog after he had fallen through thin ice over a pond in Alberta, Canada.



In video captured at a public park by CTV Edmonton, Duncan McIver saw his dog Cosmo struggling in the frigid water after the ice he was standing on broke.







Even after getting to Cosmo, McIver and his dog fell through thin ice once more before finally making it to solid ground.



McIver told CTV Edmonton, "As soon as the ice broke, I just went right in. I think most people would do the same for their dog."



Both McIver and Cosmo are reportedly doing OK after their ordeal.



CTV Edmonton happened to be at the park to work on a story on ice safety when Cosmo fell through the ice.