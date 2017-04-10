What's happening in the political world :



Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice

-- Following a lengthy confirmation process, President Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch was officially sworn in Monday morning as the 113th Supreme Court justice.



The full Senate voted Friday to confirm Gorsuch, but not before Senate Democrats garnered enough votes to filibuster the nomination.



Senate Republicans, however, invoked the so-called "nuclear option" to adjust rules that eventually allowed a vote to solidify Gorsuch's confirmation.



Trump can't contain excitement at Gorsuch swearing-in ceremony

-- Donald Trump, in possibly his biggest win to date as president, celebrated Neil Gorsuch's ceremonial swearing in to the Supreme Court at the White House on Monday, nodding to the fact that not everything has been easy in his first 100 days in the White House.



"We are here to celebrate history," Trump said. "I have always heard, the most important thing that a President does is appoint people, hopefully great people, like this appointment, to the United States Supreme Court. And I can say, this is a great honor."



President denounces Egypt church bombings

-- President Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning upon learning of the bombings in Egypt.

So sad to hear of the terrorist attack in Egypt. U.S. strongly condemns. I have great... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2017

...confidence that President Al Sisi will handle situation properly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2017

At least 49 people are confirmed dead after two separate bombings on Palm Sunday, according to Egyptian media reports.



ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.



Mixed signals on Syria

-- Foreign ministers of leading U.S. allies were meeting Monday amid mixed signals from the Trump administration on the future of Syrian President President Bashar al-Assad.



At a summit in Italy, foreign ministers of the G7 group of industrialized nations were expected to seek clarity from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on whether the U.S. is now committed to deposing the Assad regime.



Senior Trump administration officials stepped up their rhetoric against Russia at the weekend, ahead of a meeting between Tillerson and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow later this week.



Tillerson said Russia's support of the Syrian regime made it complicit in the Assad's actions.



Search on for man who mailed manifesto to president

-- Authorities are conducting a nationwide manhunt for Joseph A. Jakubowski, who allegedly sent a 161-page manifesto that detailed his issues with the government to President Trump.



Authorities said Jakubowski robbed a gun store in Wisconsin, taking "a large quantity of high-end handguns and rifles ..."



Jakubowski's manifesto "includes grievances against government and personal angst toward anyone or anything other than natural law or rule," according to authorities.



Jakubowski is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 instead of approaching him.



The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.



Fox to conduct internal probe over O'Reilly claims

-- Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, will open an investigation into sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly, an attorney who represents one of his accusers said Sunday.



The probe comes after Lisa Bloom, a civil rights attorney and advocate, called the network's corporate hotline last week with her client, Wendy Walsh, to make a complaint against O'Reilly. She put a video of the phone call on YouTube.



According to a New York Times report, five women over a period of more than a decade have been paid a total of $13 million by either O'Reilly, Fox News or parent company 21st Century Fox. In exchange, the women agreed not to pursue litigation or go public with their accusations, according to the newspaper.



More golf for President Trump

-- Donald Trump hit the golf course this weekend in Florida for what is believed to be the 16th time during his presidency.



Trump was spotted Sunday driving a golf cart and making a putt at his Trump International Golf Course.



The regular visits stand in marked contrast to Trump's insistence during last year's campaign that he wouldn't spend time playing golf if elected president, including at the courses he owns.



"You know what -- and I love golf -- but if I were in the White House, I don't think I'd ever see Turnberry [in Scotland] again. I don't think I'd ever see Doral again -- I own Doral, in Miami. I don't think I'd ever see many of the places that I have," Trump said last year. "I don't ever think that I'd see anything. I just wanna stay in the White House and work my ass off, make great deals, right? Who's gonna leave? I mean, who's gonna leave?"



Tomi Lahren sues TheBlaze, Glenn Beck

-- Conservative news outlet TheBlaze and its founder, Glenn Beck, are being sued by conservative commentator Tomi Lahren over her firing.



Lahren said she believes the pro-choice remarks she made on "The View" last month led to her wrongful termination.



After Lahren's appearance on the show, Beck criticized her comments but said he doesn't force his anchors to share his political opinions.



