SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--The record-breaking hot temperatures during the summer in San Diego can really tax your budget, especially if you don't already have indoor air conditioning, which can cost thousands of dollars.

Besides going to the beach or indoor mall, how can a family stay cool in record-breaking high temperatures?

We asked experts at Orchard Supply Hardware in San Carlos for tips on how to stay safe and cool without melting your bank account:

Sun sails : $40. If you're trying to reduce heat around your home, Sun Sails are an easy fix to protect against harmful ultraviolet rays and cover patios, windows, driveways or any outdoor areas.

: $40. If you're trying to reduce heat around your home, Sun Sails are an easy fix to protect against harmful ultraviolet rays and cover patios, windows, driveways or any outdoor areas. Ceiling fans: $200. Any fan will do, but ceiling fans are particularly well suited to generate more air flow and to bring the hot air from above and move it around to cool it down then circulate back downwards. In the summer, you can set the fans to pull the cooled air flow on you and in the winter you can set them to do the opposite.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy