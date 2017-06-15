Summer Fun: Beat the heat at San Diego's splash-tastic water parks

"The existing historic landscape and landmark County building form the park’s center, while an interactive splash fountain extends from the building and into the park defining a large civic green. Kids enjoy having a splash, while cooling off on warm days." - sandiegocounty.gov/parks/Waterfrontpark.html
Doug Coddington wrote on Google Reviews: “We have been visiting parks in Oceanside and Carlsbad area for three years. We bring our grandchildren who rate the parks from 0 to 10, 10 being the very best.
They look at everything from playground equipment, bathrooms, overall cleanliness, rocks to climb, etc.
This park rated the very first 10 out of about 15 parks we have visited. The ages of the 5 grandchildren run from 7-15 so if teens rate a park a 10 then you've got something special going on there.”
10-acre neighborhood park is a pirate-themed splash park—sure to be a hit with the kids. Pricing is $3 per day, $30 per season, or $75 for a three-person family pack.
Victoria Lindsey wrote on Google Reviews: “One things is bad - there is no shade, and when it's hot - you better jump in that water. Yep, it has water fountain to play in (during summer time). You got to pay for it though. Great play area, bathrooms, good parking, track for bicycles, scooters, running/walking or so. Park has sand to play in. Basketball court. Gazebos for parties (if you want to reserve one - there is a fee). I recommend this one”