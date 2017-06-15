Summer Fun: Beat the heat at San Diego's splash-tastic water parks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Temperatures are starting to soar around San Diego County. For kiddos on school break, Southern California's seasonal heat can inflame summer cabin fever symptoms.

No need to sweat it out. Grab the sunscreen and a towel, we've got a remedy that will help you and your family beat the heat.

We've gathered a list of San Diego's splash pads and water parks, fun for all ages. For more information on these locations, follow the links below.

LEGOLAND

One LEGOLAND Dr.

Carlsbad, Ca 92008

760-918-LEGO (5346)

Online: Legoland.com

Rides: AQUA ZONE Wave Racers, Beetle Bounce, Coastersaurus, Sky Cruiser, Fairy Tale Brook, Pirate Reef, Sky Patrol

Admission:

Water Park Hopper - LEGOLAND + Water Park

1-Day

Adult - $118

Child - $112

2nd Day Upgrade - +$25



Tierrasanta Pool and Play Area

11238 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

San Diego, Ca

858-636-4837

Online: https://www.sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/centers/aquatics/tierrasanta

Children's Pool

Mon-Fri: 11:00am - 1:00pm, 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Saturday: 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm - 3:00pm



Mission Bay Park

2688 E Mission Bay Dr.

San Diego, Ca 92109

Online: https://www.sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/parks/regional/missionbay



Waterfront Park

1600 Pacific Hwy.

San Diego, Ca 92101

Online: sandiegocounty.gov/parks/Waterfrontpark.html

ADMISSION: FREE

"The existing historic landscape and landmark County building form the park’s center, while an interactive splash fountain extends from the building and into the park defining a large civic green. Kids enjoy having a splash, while cooling off on warm days." - sandiegocounty.gov/parks/Waterfrontpark.html



Alga Norte Aquatic Center

6565 Alicante Rd.

Carlsbad, Ca 92009

Online: http://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/parks/programs/aquatics/alganorteaquatic.asp

Doug Coddington wrote on Google Reviews: “We have been visiting parks in Oceanside and Carlsbad area for three years. We bring our grandchildren who rate the parks from 0 to 10, 10 being the very best.

They look at everything from playground equipment, bathrooms, overall cleanliness, rocks to climb, etc.

This park rated the very first 10 out of about 15 parks we have visited. The ages of the 5 grandchildren run from 7-15 so if teens rate a park a 10 then you've got something special going on there.”



Hilton Head Park

16005 Hilton Head Rd.

El Cajon, Ca 92019

Online: sdcounty.ca.gov/parks/picnic/hiltonhead.html

10-acre neighborhood park is a pirate-themed splash park—sure to be a hit with the kids. Pricing is $3 per day, $30 per season, or $75 for a three-person family pack.

Victoria Lindsey wrote on Google Reviews: “One things is bad - there is no shade, and when it's hot - you better jump in that water. Yep, it has water fountain to play in (during summer time). You got to pay for it though. Great play area, bathrooms, good parking, track for bicycles, scooters, running/walking or so. Park has sand to play in. Basketball court. Gazebos for parties (if you want to reserve one - there is a fee). I recommend this one”







Santee Lakes

9310 Fanita Pkwy.

Santee, Ca 92071

Online: santeelakes.com

You can even rent a floating cabin if you want to spend the night. Please check their website for availability and rates.

Entrance fee is only $4 per vehicle on weekdays and $6 per vehicle on weekends and holidays. During special events the fee is $10 per vehicle.



The Wave Park

101 Wave Dr.

Vista, Ca 92083

760-940-WAVE (9283)

Online: thewavewaterpark.com



2017 GENERAL ADMISSION PRICING

Over 42" Admission - $19.95

Under 42" Admission - $15.95

Senior Admission (60yrs or better) - $12.95

Happy Hour (last 2 hours) - $9.95

Under 3 yrs - FREE

Military Admission (w/ valid ID) - $12.95

Spectator Admission - $19.95*

*Limited Supply



Aquatica San Diego

2052 Entertainment Circle

Chula Vista, Ca 91911

Online: aquaticabyseaworld.com/sandiego/

Savannah Hotzel wrote on Google Reviews: "Fun but long lines the wait is worth it you will have a blast"







City Heights Swim Center

4380 Landis St.

City Heights, Ca

619-641-6126

Online: sandiego.gov/cityheights







The Wave House

3125 Ocean Front Walk

San Diego, Ca 92109

Online: thewavehouse.com

Splash Pads in San Marcos

Splash Pads will be open Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Parks with Splash Pads:

