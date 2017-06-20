Flex Alert in effect during San Diego County's heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With a heat wave gripping the region, the manager of the state's power grid issued a statewide Flex Alert that will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the system.

The Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator, or Cal-ISO, will be in effect from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cal-ISO official urged residents to make an extra effort to conserve during late afternoon hours, when air conditioners tend to be used most. The agency predicted peak usage on Tuesday and Wednesday to exceed 47,000 megawatts, and noted that widespread air-condition use can put strain on the electrical system.

According to Cal-ISO's website, electrical demand late Monday afternoon reached nearly 43,800 megawatts. Demand on Sunday peaked at just more than 39,000 megawatts. The highest demand ever recorded by the system was 50,270 megawatts, which occurred on July 24, 2006.

A Flex Alert is issued when the electrical grid is "under stress," generally from increased power usage due to hot weather.

Cal-ISO officials urged residents to take steps such as:

-- setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher;

-- close drapes and use fans to cool rooms;

-- turn off unnecessary lights and appliances; and

-- delay using major appliances until early in the morning or late in the evening.

Find more conservation tips HERE.