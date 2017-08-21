San Diegans honor Barcelona attack victims

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Spaniards living in San Diego gathered at Balboa Park to honor the victims killed and injured in the Barcelona terror attack.

The group got together at the House of Spain. The vigil started off with a moment of prayer, followed by the sounds of traditional Aztec dancing.

Several Spaniards said they were shocked to hear about the attack in their native country. Many said their family members and friends had close calls.

One woman said her relative was on their way to Las Ramblas when she heard about the attack. Fortunately, she was able to avoid the area.

People of all races and culture attended the vigil on Saturday night. Spaniards insist they are not afraid and stronger now more than ever.