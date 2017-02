SAN DIEGO, Calif. A married couple was found dead Wednesday morning inside their San Carlos home of apparent gunshot wounds.

At around 10:25 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a neighbor's concern that the couple who resided in a Bell Bluff Avenue home had not been seen for some time.

After forcing entry into the home, police found the bodies of a 68-year-old white male and a 69-year-old white female. Police said the woman was a caregiver for her husband.

Homicide investigators are at the scene and the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Our 10News Breaking News Tracker is on its way to the scene. Stay with 10News for the latest information.

This story is developing. We'll bring you more details as they become available.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy