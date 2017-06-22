Prosecutors: Driver drank for hours before abandoning Jeep on I-15, leading to fatal crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A driver accused of abandoning his Jeep Cherokee across freeway lanes -- leading to a crash that killed another driver -- pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges Wednesday.



David Armando Olvera, 29, turned his face away from a 10News camera as he entered his plea in a downtown courtroom.



Prosecutors say in the early morning hours of June 17, Olvera crashed or spun out on southbound Interstate 15 just north of Friars Road. Olvera allegedly ran from his vehicle and then hid in an embankment.



Olvera was arrested six hours later inside a family member's home about a mile away. According to prosecutors, he had been drinking for hours at a bar before losing control of his Jeep.



Four vehicles crashed into Olvera's Jeep, including one driven by Greg Scott. The husband and father of two was headed back to his Spring Valley home from a late-night hockey practice when his Honda Fit plowed into the Jeep, killing him.



Devastated family members called Scott a loving husband and father. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Scott family with memorial expenses.



Olvera faces a list of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.



Prosecutors say it's his third DUI charge in a decade, and if he's convicted, it could increase his maximum sentence to 15 years to life.