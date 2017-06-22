Prosecutors: Driver drank for hours before abandoning Jeep on I-15, leading to fatal crash

Olvera was arrested six hours later inside a family member's home about a mile away. According to prosecutors, he had been drinking for hours at a bar before losing control of his Jeep.
Four vehicles crashed into Olvera's Jeep, including one driven by Greg Scott. The husband and father of two was headed back to his Spring Valley home from a late-night hockey practice when his Honda Fit plowed into the Jeep, killing him.
Devastated family members called Scott a loving husband and father. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Scott family with memorial expenses.
Olvera faces a list of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.
Prosecutors say it's his third DUI charge in a decade, and if he's convicted, it could increase his maximum sentence to 15 years to life.