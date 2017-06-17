Fatal I-15 collision halts traffic in Mission Valley

Mark Saunders
6:29 AM, Jun 17, 2017

Fatal accident causes I-15 shutdown in Mission Valley

(KGTV) - Emergency crews are continuing to clean up Interstate 15 after a fatal crash early Saturday.

All lanes on southbound I-15 at Friars Road were reopened just after 6 a.m., according to Caltrans San Diego. Traffic had previously been backed up for miles as all lanes were closed just after 3 a.m.

California Highway Patrol investigators are still looking into the cause of the accident, but at least one person has been confirmed dead.

 

