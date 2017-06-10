Navy commissions USS Gabrielle Giffords, heads to San Diego

(KGTV) - The U.S. Navy's latest combat ship was dedicated Saturday in Galveston, Texas, before it makes its way to San Diego.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords, named after the former Arizona congresswoman who survived a 2011 mass shooting in Tuscon, was commissioned in a ceremony, with Giffords on hand to help christen the littoral combat ship (LCS).

"The commissioning of USS Gabrielle Giffords adds the advanced capability of a versatile warship to our nation's growing fleet," Honorable Sean Stackley, acting Secretary of the Navy, said in a release. "Today's ceremony is also a testament to the skill and dedication of our nation's remarkable shipbuilders, who will be remembered for decades to come as LCS 10 deploys around the world to protect our freedoms."

The 421-foot ship was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala., before being delivered to Texas for its commission. Sunday, the ship will set sail for its home port in San Diego.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords is designed for, "asymmetric 'anti-access' threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft," according to the U.S. Navy.

Watch the ceremony here: