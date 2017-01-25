Mystery 'boom' rattles San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO - Residents from all over the county have reported hearing a loud "boom" Tuesday afternoon.

Reports began streaming into the 10News newsroom around 3:30 p.m. 10News viewers have described the sound as a sonic boom noise, many saying they could feel the shaking and rattling of the ground.

MCAS Miramar Captain Kurt Stahl said they have only received one complaint of a "loud noise" near University City over the mysterious noise.

"We are looking into the claim to see if it could have been potentially caused by one of our aircraft, but we don't have enough information at this point to determine what may have caused this reported sound," Capt. Stahl said. "We do not have any reason to believe at this point that one of our aircraft generated such a noise during routine flight operations, but we will continue looking into it until we know for sure."

Capt. Stahl added that the base values its relationship with the community and wants to do its best to "be good neighbors."

10News viewers on Facebook from across San Diego County have reported hearing the noise as well. Residents from as far as East County to Vista to Coronado have said they heard the sound.

This is a developing story. Follow 10News on air and online as well follow this breaking story.