SAN DIEGO - More than 90 dogs were saved from unsanitary conditions within a North County home.

Despite heavy rains pouring on much of the county, San Diego Humane Society Law Enforcement officials responded to the scene Friday night to find 92 Yorkie and Yorkie mix-breed dogs living in overcrowded and "deplorable" conditions.

The dogs were triaged on site by officers, before being transported to the humane society for veterinary attention.

“We always dread seeing a situation like this. It's tragic for the animals and often for the people involved. But when this happens, our first response is always for the animals," Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society, said. "In this case nearly 80 of them. We want to get them away from a dangerous situation as quickly and compassionately as possible both for the animals and the people involved."

The dogs will receive medical treatment, vaccinations, and behavior assessments.

“We see this type of situation all too often when well-intentioned people get in over their heads," Stephen MacKinnon, Chief of Humane Law Enforcement for San Diego Humane Society, said.

The dogs owners are an elderly couple who reached out the to society for help. SDHS said the incident was a hoarding situation. The owners were not identified.

In December 2016, 78 dogs found living in unsanitary condition at a home in El Cajon. Since then, more than 45 of those dogs have been adopted from the San Diego Humane Society.

*This article has been updated to reflect an update in the number of dogs rescued. Initial reports were of more than 80 dogs.