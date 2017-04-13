Man arrested for Lincoln Park fatal hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police have arrested the driver they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run this month.

Police arrested Darius Runnells, 22, Wednesday after he surrendered to officers at SDPD's southeastern division station. He is being charged with felony hit and run charges causing death.

Police said Runnells is suspected of hitting Ruben Meza, 57, on the night of April 5, as Meza was walking across the street from his car to his apartment in the 1200 block of South 47th Street.

A vehicle passing by the scene after the collision saw Meza in the street and called emergency crews.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, performed life-saving measures, and transported him to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.