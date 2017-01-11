Man accused in groping incidents at San Marcos laundromat arrested

SAN MARCOS, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl at a San Marcos laundromat last week and for allegedly carrying out two similar assaults at the same business last summer.



The most recent victim was able to take a picture of her alleged attacker's license plate as he fled the laundromat on South Rancho Santa Fe Road near Descanso Avenue following the attack Thursday, sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Deese said.



Deputies tracked the vehicle to a residence in the 1600 block of Curry Comb Drive and arrested Salvador Guillen Alcaraz. He was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual battery and other charges, Deese said.



While in custody, investigators were able to tie him to two similar incidents at the same location in June and August and additional charges against him were added, according to the sergeant.



Deese said deputies were continuing their investigation. Anyone with additional information or with knowledge of other related incidents was asked to call the sheriff's department's Child Abuse Unit at (858) 974-2310.