Firefighters deliver presents to kids they rescued

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego family received some early holiday gifts from a group of firefighters who helped save family members from a burning home last year.



On Thursday, the real-life heroes delivered presents to two children they rescued during a fire at a Mount Hope-area home in November 2015.



"We want to say thank you for all the support," said the children's mother.



The fire claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, severely injured his younger siblings and left a man with serious burns.



"We're just taking it day by day trying to make him stronger," the mother said.



Firefighters say in the past year they've developed a special bond with the family.



RELATED: Trapped boy dies in raging Mount Hope house fire



"They're like family to us," said the children's aunt Maria Vasquez. "We're grateful of all that they've done."



Due to the extent of the structural damage in the house, investigators were unable to pin down the exact cause of the fire, though they concluded it was accidental in nature.



The family is hoping to move back into their home in 2017.