Family, friends continue search for missing Linda Vista woman

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - The search for a missing Linda Vista woman, who's car was found abandoned in Ocean Beach this week, continued Saturday.

Family and friends handed out fliers for 50-year-old Debra Puente, who has been missing since Tuesday, March 28. She was last seen leaving the area of Mission Gorge Road and Friars Road.

Puente's vehicle, a black 2013 Hyundai sedan, was found abandoned on Santa Cruz Avenue on Wednesday, April 5. Her identification and wallet were still in the car.

Organizers, including Puente's daughter, Ashleigh Tarango, placed posters in shop and restaurant windows Saturday morning. They're hoping someone recognizes her mother's photo and comes forward with information.

"It's a busy day here. We're just hoping that maybe someone has seen her," Tarango told 10News' Mike Gold.

Puente is described as a Caucasian female, 5-foot-4, about 115 pounds, and has a large mole on her left cheek under her eye. She is described as a very outgoing person.

"'Never met a stranger' is our favorite phrase used to describe her," Tarango said. "She's just so friendly."

"It's been rough. It's been surreal and bizarre...We all just love her so much and want her to be happy," Tarango added."We want her to come home."

A Facebook group has been started to help find Puente and Cal Advocates for the Missing is also helping to spread the message.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Detective Shelly Luna with the department's missing person's unit at 619-531-2277.

