Family, friends continue search for missing Linda Vista woman
Mark Saunders , Mike Gold
1:49 PM, Apr 8, 2017
OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - The search for a missing Linda Vista woman, who's car was found abandoned in Ocean Beach this week, continued Saturday.
Family and friends handed out fliers for 50-year-old Debra Puente, who has been missing since Tuesday, March 28. She was last seen leaving the area of Mission Gorge Road and Friars Road.
Puente's vehicle, a black 2013 Hyundai sedan, was found abandoned on Santa Cruz Avenue on Wednesday, April 5. Her identification and wallet were still in the car.
Organizers, including Puente's daughter, Ashleigh Tarango, placed posters in shop and restaurant windows Saturday morning. They're hoping someone recognizes her mother's photo and comes forward with information.