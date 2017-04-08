TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) - Did you feel that?

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded about 3.7 miles southeast of Tijuana just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake had a recorded depth of about 6.3 miles.

San Diego County residents as far away as Alpine and Temecula reported feeling the shake during the early morning hours.

The intensity of the quake was mainly felt just south of the United States-Mexico border, but even there the USGS reports "light" intensity.

Further into San Diego County the earthquake's strength was "weak," but apparently still enough to rattle some folks awake.

Here's USGS's information on the April 8 earthquake:

Magnitude 3.0

6 km SE of Tijuana, B.C., MX

2017-04-08 10:21:05 UTC

32.501°N 116.969°W

10.2 km depth

On April 1, another earthquake in Tijuana shook San Diego County residents awake overnight. That earthquake was recorded as a 3.5 magnitude quake. Residents as far north as Bonsall reportedly felt that one.