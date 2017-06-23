OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Construction for border wall prototypes appears to be delayed.

A Customs and Border Protection briefing obtained by ABC News said construction of those prototypes was scheduled to start on Thursday and last through July 22nd.

In a statement to 10News Border Patrol said, “No announcement on the border wall has been made yet.” The spokesperson added, “We will make an announcement when the time comes.”

10News reached out to a local company who applied to help build the border wall. They said they haven’t heard back from the government.

San Diego was picked as the spot where prototypes will be built because it allows Border Patrol to compare them to the current wall along the border.

Trump’s proposed plan is to build a wall along 1,300 miles of the border that currently has no barrier.

No word yet on when construction will start.