20-year-old driver in fatal Poway crash identified

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) - The driver behind the wheel of a fatal crash this week in North County has been identified by the County Medical Examiner.

Samantha Nicole Bennett, 20, was traveling on Scripps Poway Parkway just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when her Ford Focus veered off the road and struck a broken down Sparkletts Water truck awaiting a tow truck, San Diego County Sheriff's said at the time of the crash.

The Poway resident died at the scene, from multiple blunt force injuries, the Medical Examiner's report said. It's not clear what led to the vehicle steering off the road.

A 19-year-old passenger in Bennett's vehicle was seriously injured. It took emergency crews nearly 45 minutes to cut the teen from the vehicle before transporting her to a nearby hospital.

The 27-year-old Sparkletts truck driver was also injured while waiting on the side of the road, SDSO said. He was taken to Palomar Hospital, though the extent of his injuries is not known.