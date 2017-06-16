20-year-old driver in fatal Poway crash identified
Mark Saunders
5:40 AM, Jun 16, 2017
POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) - The driver behind the wheel of a fatal crash this week in North County has been identified by the County Medical Examiner.
Samantha Nicole Bennett, 20, was traveling on Scripps Poway Parkway just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when her Ford Focus veered off the road and struck a broken down Sparkletts Water truck awaiting a tow truck, San Diego County Sheriff's said at the time of the crash.