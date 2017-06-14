INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: 15 hours, 5 fatal crashes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Six people were killed across San Diego over a 15 hour period.

MONDAY

6:22 PM - MISSION VALLEY: A motorcyclist was killed today when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the area of Friars and Mission Center roads

11:15 PM — NORMAL HEIGHTS: A motorcycle crashed into a car on Interstate 805 traveling Northbound, leaving the rider dead.

TUESDAY

12:30 AM - UNIVERSITY CITY: Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning when a wrong-way driver slammed into another vehicle on State Route 52 in the Clairemont area, authorities said.

3 AM 4S RANCH: The driver of the vehicle was killed after crashing into a tree in 4S Ranch on eastbound Camino Del Norte near Camino San Bernardo.

8:16 AM Poway: A 20-year-old female driver is dead after the car she was driving collided with a broken-down Sparkletts truck.

INTERACTIVE MAP