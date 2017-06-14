POWAY (KGTV)--A young Poway driver is dead and her teen passenger seriously injured after the car she was driving veered off the road and struck a broken down Sparkletts Water truck Tuesday morning.

Traffic was backed up for miles following the fatal crash, which occurred on westbound Scripps Poway Parkway just west of Highway 67 at around 8:16 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old passenger were inside a black Ford Focus that, for unknown reasons, veered off the road and struck a broken down Sparkletts truck that had pulled off to the side of the road while the driver awaited a tow truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

It took first responders 45 minutes to cut the teen passenger out of the car. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but mentioned that she had fallen asleep when the crash happened and didn't know what lead to the crash. She was later identified as a Scripps Ranch resident.

The 27-year-old Sparkletts driver, who was waiting on the side of the road, was also injured and taken to Palomar Hospital, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The extent of his injuries are not known.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy