1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-15 near Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) - A three-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 in the Fallbrook area early Monday morning left at least one person dead.



The crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on the northbound I-15 lanes near state Route 76 and involved a motorcycle, an SUV and a small sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.



CHP officials are investigating the cause of the wreck, which forced lane closures on northbound I-15 for nearly three hours.



It is unknown if others were injured in the incident.