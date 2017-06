SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exhilarating sensation of skydiving without having to plummet towards earth at 125 mph from 12,000 feet, now you can without boarding a plane.

iFly, located in Mission Valley, is an indoor skydiving facility that is a family fun freefall for all flyers from 3- to 103-years-old.

After learning hand signals and proper body position, 10News’ Kalyna Astrinos suited up and stepped into the two-story flight chamber.

MORE: SUMMER FAMILY FUN GUIDE - Stories, videos and more about San Diego's fun destinations

“I was having so much fun that I actually asked to go higher,” she said.

iFly is a thrill-packed destination for all ages. The facility offers event hosting, from birthday parties and team building to holiday parties and fundraisers.

iFly’s certified staff give participants a pre-flight training session, all the necessary flight gear (suit, helmet, goggles), and a personalized post-flight certificate.