You can get paid $1,000 to give up streaming services for a month

If you’ve been looking for a good reason not to watch so much TV, how does exchanging your screen habit for $1,000 sound?

The company Myprotein is looking to pay one person $1,000 to give up streaming services for a month. That means no TV or movies from your streaming service or heading to a friend or family member’s house to use theirs. No streaming means just that — no streaming!

(The rules do not say, however, that you can’t go old school and pop in a DVD to watch your favorite film once in a while, so if you can’t live without TV, it sounds like it may be an option.)

To qualify, you must have a minimum of two streaming services and be able to tell Myprotein why you should be selected and what activities you’d like to get done if you weren’t spending time watching streaming services. While being physically active isn’t listed as a requirement, Myprotein suggests activities like hiking, yoga and golf — and maybe even signing up and training for a half marathon.

Adobe

If chosen, you must agree to the use of your name, image and video in any publicity material. The winner will receive $1,000 via PayPal and will be responsible for all taxes incurred with the payment. If chosen, you will also receive $500 worth of Myprotein vouchers at the start of the challenge so you can stock up on gym clothing and sports supplements to help you keep busy while not watching TV.

You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the U.S., but residents of Florida and Rhode Island are not eligible to participate. There is a limit of one entry per person.

Along with not watching television, the winner will be required to write a weekly journal entry describing the experience without streaming services and will be required to take a final survey and answer questions about the experience.

You have until Sept. 16 to enter and the winner will be notified on Oct. 6. You can fill out the application by visiting Myprotein’s website.

Do you think you could give up streaming your favorite shows for $1,000?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.