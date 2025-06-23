Iran attacks US bases in Qatar, Iraq in retaliation for strikes on nuclear sites

Iran launched missiles at U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday, retaliating for American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

The United States has thousands of service members in the region, many of them at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Qatari officials condemned the attack, but said the missiles were intercepted. The government added that there were no casualties in the country as a result of the attacks.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar had issued a “shelter in place” alert earlier in the day, suggesting American officials may have anticipated a potential threat, and Qatari officials said the base had previously been evacuated.

The attacks came roughly two days after the United States struck three of Iran’s nuclear sites. President Donald Trump said the operation caused “monumental damage.”

Pentagon officials described it as the largest operational deployment of B-2 bombers in U.S. history, with more than a dozen 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs used in the assault.

The escalation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, which began June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes that killed senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Since then, Israel and Iran have exchanged near-daily strikes. Iran claims hundreds have been killed in the ongoing war, while Israel has reported limited casualties. However, some Iranian missiles have breached Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and caused damage to buildings.

