Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Ukraine and Russia would enter into a three-day ceasefire as Russia commemorates Victory Day.

The president wrote on social media that he directly asked both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to suspend fighting for the duration.

The ceasefire, set for May 9-11, pauses "all kinetic activity" from both sides and calls for a prisoner swap of 1,000 POWs from each country.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day," President Trump wrote.

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A ceasefire comes as Ukraine makes gains against Russia's now four-year-old invasion. In the last week, Ukraine says it has struck oil ports and transport vessels, as well as Russian naval vessels.

Russia is planning a parade in Moscow's Red Square to commemorate Victory Day. Earlier this week it threatened to retaliate against Ukraine if Ukraine targeted or disrupted the celebration.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy acknowledged the plan for a ceasefire and indicated Ukraine would prioritize the arranged prisoner swap.

"Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners who can be brought home," he wrote.