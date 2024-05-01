Deadly Russian missile strike destroys 'Harry Potter castle' in Ukraine

At least five people were killed Monday following a Russian missile strike that destroyed a Ukrainian landmark known locally as “Harry Potter’s Castle” or “the House of Harry Potter” because of its resemblance to the world of the fictional series, according to multiple sources.

The attack injured dozens and sent the turrets of the castle on the Black Sea port city of Odesa up in flames, CNN reported, citing information from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said two children and a pregnant woman were among those injured. The strike reportedly damaged residential buildings as well.

Kostin also said authorities believe the Russian military used a ballistic missile with cluster munitions in the attack.

The Gothic-style building housed a private law academy, according to The Guardian.

Despite its resemblance to the world of Harry Potter, the series was not filmed at the location.