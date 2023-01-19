You can win Barilla heart-shaped pasta for Valentine’s Day—and a trip to Italy

Pasta brand Barilla is making Valentine’s Day extra special this year by giving away boxes of their new heart-shaped pasta and, for one very lucky fan, a once-in-lifetime vacation.

The new limited-edition Barilla Love shape is inspired by one of Barilla’s 35 pasta cuts — Mezzi Rigatoni, which has ridges to improve sauce retention. It is made using Barilla’s Blue Box recipe, so it will taste like other Barilla pasta you’ve had, but the heart shapes will make your Valentine’s Day extra special.

“Each pasta shape has a story,” Melissa Tendick, vice president of marketing, Barilla Americas, said in a press release. “For us, reimagining our iconic Blue Box pasta line to include this charming shape is one other way pasta enthusiasts can celebrate their love for one another and their love of pasta. There is no better way to show you care than through cooking, and we’re looking forward to seeing our fans create authentic, delicious Italian meals at home this Valentine’s Day.”



Barilla

The new pasta will be available via sweepstakes and will come with a Barilla Love Pasta Kit, which includes with one box of Barilla Love pasta, Valentine’s cards, recipes and additional items to assist in preparing a “dish made with love.”

To enter, visit Barilla’s website now through Feb. 1 and follow the instructions to complete the registration form, including contact information and sharing how Barilla can bring you closer together with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day. There is a limit of one entry per person, and you must be 18 years old or older to enter.



A total of 459 winners will be chosen at random, with one extra lucky winner also getting the ultimate romantic vacation: a trip to Italy! The trip includes round trip airfare for two, h otel accommodations in Parma and Florence, u p to three tours in Parma, world-class meals and authentic pasta experiences.

Barilla

What are your Valentine’s Day plans?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.