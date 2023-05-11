Why your car really does need a garbage can

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether we’re driving kids to and from practice, commuting to the office or taking a long road trip, some days it can feel like we’re practically living in our cars. Isn’t it amazing how quickly a mess can pile up between the coffee runs and the granola bars we’ve consumed?

Messy cars are not only gross, but they can also make us feel more frazzled, which is pretty much the last thing anyone needs while they’re on the road. Don’t ignore the problem any longer than you need to. Instead, pick up something to help corral the clutter.

For less than $10, car garbage cans can tidy up that mess in no time flat and prevent it from ever accumulating again.

What To Look For In A Car Garbage Can

The best car garbage can will be durable and leakproof so that half-drank beverage doesn’t wind up making more of a mess. You’ll want to find one that suits your needs, as most hold between 1.5 to 2.5 gallons of trash at a time. If you have a big family, go for the larger capacity.

When shopping around, you’ll want to decide if you’d like one with a reusable liner or if you’d prefer to use disposable liners. Look for ones with extra pockets if you’d like to store other items with them, such as wet wipes or hand sanitizer.

Think about how you’d secure the car garbage can to stay put. Some are meant to be placed on the floor while others are hung from headrests.

If having a small garbage can in your car sounds right up your alley, here are two highly-rated options you can find online.

A Few Of The Best Car Garbage Cans

On sale right now on Amazon for 51% off is the EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets. Measuring 8.25 inches by 6.75 inches by 10.5 inches, it holds up to two gallons’ worth of trash. This garbage can is not only waterproof, but it also fastens to several places. It’s currently $9.87 on Amazon.

It comes in eight different colors, each with multiple pockets for storing smaller items. Reviewer Kaitlin C. likes how this garbage can gives her husband a place to put his snack wrappers and she likes the routine of emptying the can when she’s pumping gas.

Another inexpensive yet durable option includes the Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets. Rated as Amazon’s “#1 Best Seller in Automotive Garbage Cans,” it boasts an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars and is just $9.99. It comes with a leakproof inner lining and an adjustable strap, so it can be secured to the back of a seat fairly quickly or simply placed on the floor.

Reviewer Brent L. liked how well it blends into his black interior, and reviewer Denilea likes how tidy it’s keeping her car. She also uses the outside pockets to store her sunglasses, pen and notebook.

Could this be a good addition to your car? The best car garbage can will allow you to keep all those balled-up receipts, straw wrappers and empty pop cans tucked away in one spot, leaving you with a clutter-free interior.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.