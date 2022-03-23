Watch
Temperature records set as heat wave hits California

Posted at 6:40 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 21:40:33-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Temperature records have been set as much of California broils under a spring heat wave.

The National Weather Service says a high of 89 degrees was recorded Tuesday in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, breaking a record of 86 set in 1926.

Oakland hit 85 degrees, topping a 1984 high of 77. In Southern California, Camarillo Airport in Ventura County set a record of 90, beating by two degrees the mark set in 2008.

Forecasters say warm temperatures are expected in many areas into the weekend, when a minor storm will break the heat and bring the possibility of light rain.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
