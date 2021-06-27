Watch
Season's first eastern Pacific hurricane forms off Mexico

CNN Weather
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 20:19:04-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season has formed and forecasters say it may grow a bit stronger while advancing northwestward off the Mexican coast, potentially causing heavy rainfall on shore.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Enrique’s maximum sustained winds strengthened in its first hours but were holding near 85 mph Saturday evening.

Earlier forecasts said Enrique could reach Category 2 strength by Sunday, but the center says the latest conditions pointed to only some slight further gain in power.

The storm’s core is predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to the coast.

But a tropical storm warning has been declared from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes and forecasters warn of 6 to 12 inches of rain.

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018