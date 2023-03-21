LIST: Roads close across San Diego as more rain blankets the county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More roads throughout San Diego have closed as another storm sends heavy rain to Southern California.

Heavy wind and rain are expected to begin early Tuesday morning. The storms are expected to last through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Coastal areas could see as much as two inches of rain, with more expected elsewhere around the county.

See the list of road closures below:



Westbound SR-78 between College Boulevard to El Camino Real



Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (eastbound and westbound)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego Drive (southbound only)

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)