Cold front brings snow, rain, showers to California

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A cold front passing through drought-stricken California brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers and drizzle elsewhere, the National Weather Service said Monday. The Sierra snowfall was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes, the weather service said. (Caltrans via AP)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 17:46:40-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A cold front passing through drought-stricken California has brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers or drizzle elsewhere.

The National Weather Service says the Sierra snowfall Sunday night was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes.

Downtown Sacramento received 0.01 inch of rain, enough to end 212 consecutive days of no rain at that location.

The low pressure system that produced the precipitation is moving quickly toward the Great Basin. The next round of rain in Northern California is expected to arrive Tuesday evening, with more chances in the mid- to long-term forecast.

10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018